ICT admin cracks down on market violations: Rs. 5.9M fines imposed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad district administration in its annual performance report for 2024, shedding light on its enforcement efforts against market violations, overcharging, and encroachments across the Federal Capital.

Over the year, the administration took legal action against 2,024 wholesalers involved in various violations, imposing fines totaling Rs. 5.9 million. These measures were part of the ongoing efforts to regulate business practices in the capital.

To address overcharging, 331 cases were registered against 610 shops accused of exploiting citizens. These cases were forwarded to relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the anti-encroachment drive also remained a key focus throughout 2024.

As part of this campaign, 56 individuals were arrested for illegal occupation of public spaces, and 17 cases were formally registered.

The administration reiterated its commitment to maintaining order and ensuring fair practices in Islamabad, calling for public cooperation to sustain these efforts.

Furthermore, in a recent operation, the ICT admin have arrested seven sellers in Tarnol for overpricing under the directives of Magistrate Mir Yameen.

The district administration has urged citizens to ensure they pay according to the official price list when purchasing fruits, vegetables, meat, and other essential items.

Complaints about overcharging could be reported to local authorities for swift action.