ICT Admin Cracks Down On Overcharging, Cuts Transport Fares For 23 Routes
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 10:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has started a crackdown against transporters for charging extra fares from commuters and seized eight vehicles while imposing heavy fines to nine others.
In response to complaints from citizens about overcharging on intercity routes, Islamabad's district administration has taken decisive action, said the Spokesman of ICT's administration.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized that citizens should not accept higher fares and should report any incidents of overcharging to the district administration.
To facilitate easy reporting, DC Islamabad has issued a WhatsApp number (+92.304.0923761) for immediate redress of grievances. Citizens can now directly contact the Deputy Commissioner through this number.
Alongside these actions, the district administration announced a reduction in public transport fares due to a decrease in petroleum product prices. The fares for intercity transport within Islamabad have been cut by 5%. This fare reduction applied to a total of 23 routes across the Federal Capital.
The decision was made during a meeting between the Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), DC, and officials from the transport association, including the President of the Wagon Owners and Drivers Association.
This dual approach of penalizing overcharging and reducing fares aimed to provide fair and affordable transport options for all citizens traveling in and out of Islamabad, the spokesman added.
