ICT admin cracks down on overpricing: 45 arrested ahead of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) In a proactive move to curb overpricing before the holy month of Ramazan, the district administration of Islamabad has intensified its efforts and arrested 45 violators last week.

To ensure strict adherence to government-prescribed rates, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, visited Sunday markets in the H-8 and G-6 sectors to oversee the implementation of the official price lists.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioners and other officials, Memon reviewed the prices of essential goods and inspected the use of polythene bags, which are often a concern for environmental and regulatory reasons.

On this occasion, he emphasized that the only solution to prevent overpricing is strict adherence to the government's official price lists. He urged citizens to pay only the rates specified in the official lists and to report any violations. "The public must support us in this effort by identifying those who flout the official rates," Memon stated.

Meanwhile, the district administration has already arrested 39 individuals for overpricing in the I-8 sector and the vegetable market. These actions are part of a broader campaign to ensure fair pricing ahead of Ramazan, a period when the demand for essential goods typically surges.

DC Memon has directed officials to conduct daily inspections to monitor compliance with the official price lists. This move aims to maintain price stability and protect consumers from being overcharged during the holy month.

Furthermore, Magistrate Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin, took action against overpricing, resulting in the arrest of six individuals involved in the practice. These individuals were transferred to the Police Station Tarnol for further legal proceedings.

With daily inspections and public cooperation, the administration aims to ensure that essential goods are available at fair prices, safeguarding the interests of consumers during this significant period.