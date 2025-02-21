ICT Admin Cracks Down On Overpricing Ahead Of Ramzan: 14 Vendors Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) In a decisive move to protect consumers, the Islamabad district administration on Friday arrested 14 vendors for overcharging ahead of Ramzan.
The operations targeted Sector I-8 and the vegetable market, with officials urging citizens to report violations of the official price list.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the Islamabad district administration had launched a strict campaign against overpricing as Ramzan approaches. On today, 14 vendors were arrested for selling goods at prices higher than the government-mandated rates.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, called on citizens to support the administration’s efforts. “We need the public’s help to identify those who violate the official price list,” he said. Memon stressed that enforcing the government’s price list is the most effective way to address overpricing.
The district administration had been conducting regular inspections in markets to ensure compliance with the official rates. Vendors found charging more than the listed prices face immediate legal action. This initiative aims to prevent exploitation during Ramadan, a time when demand for essential goods typically rises.
Memon also encouraged residents to report any instances of overpricing.
“If you see someone charging more than the official rates, inform us immediately,” he said. The administration has set up helplines and dedicated teams to respond to such complaints promptly.
The crackdown is part of a broader effort to stabilize prices and ensure affordability during Ramzan. The district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found exploiting consumers. “We are determined to ensure that no one takes advantage of the increased demand during this holy month,” Memon added.
Local residents have welcomed the move, expressing relief that steps are being taken to address the issue. “Overpricing during Ramzan makes it hard for many families to manage their budgets. This is a much-needed step,” said a shopper in Sector I-8.
To further prevent overpricing, the administration has increased market inspections and is closely monitoring stock levels to deter hoarding. Vendors are required to display the official price list prominently, and failure to do so can result in penalties.
As Ramzan approaches, the district administration remains committed to ensuring that essential goods remain accessible to all. The arrests serve as a clear warning to vendors who might consider exploiting the situation.
APP/kah
-
