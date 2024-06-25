Open Menu

ICT Admin Cracks Down On Overpricing; Arrests Vendors

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates for intensifying their efforts to control overpricing of vegetables, fruits, and bread in the Federal Capital.

During the inspection, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration teams found several shopkeepers and vendors

violating government-set rates. Immediate legal action was taken against those not adhering to the official prices, said

the ICT Administration's spokesman.

In an action, a vegetable vendor was arrested for selling products at sub-standard and inflated prices, sending a strong message to others in the market.

Additionally, Assistant Commissioner City Farhan Ahmad raided at tandoors of G-6 and G-7 areas and owners of five tanneries were detained for selling naan and roti above the regulated prices of Rs 16 and 20, respectively. These individuals were transferred to police station for further legal proceedings.

The district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that essential food items like roti and naan are sold

at government-fixed prices, aiming to provide relief to the community.

More Stories From Pakistan