ICT Admin Cracks Down On Plastic Bags; Fines Rs 20,000
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has started a firm campaign against the use of plastic bags in local markets of the Federal Capital, with a clear message: violations will not be tolerated.
During a recent visit to the H-9 Sunday bazaar, Assistant Commissioner I-9 enforced the district's strict ban on plastic bags said the spokesman of the ICT administration.
During the market visit, the AC accompanied by district administration teams confiscated plastic bags and the imposition of a Rs 20,000 fine on those found using them.
This action is part of a broader effort to eliminate the use of plastic bags in Islamabad, as highlighted by the Deputy Commissioner.
The district administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, meaning any violation of the ban would be met with strict legal action, the spokesman added.
On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner emphasized that the ban was comprehensive, and enforcement would be consistent across all markets.
The district's commitment to this policy aimed to ensure that plastic bags were completely removed from circulation in the city.
