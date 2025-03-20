ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday intensified its efforts to combat price gouging and market irregularities, conducting a comprehensive operation against profiteers and overcharging vendors during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday intensified its efforts to combat price gouging and market irregularities, conducting a comprehensive operation against profiteers and overcharging vendors during Ramazan.

According to DC office, during the inspections, authorities imposed fines totaling Rs192,000, arresting 89 individuals involved in illegal pricing practices.

A total of 591 operations were conducted across the city, leading to the sealing of six shops found violating regulations.

In addition, during the pre-Iftar rush, the Assistant Commissioner made surprise visits to Sector G-13 and Tarnol Phatak, leading to the arrest of 18 shopkeepers for price violations.