Open Menu

ICT Admin Cracks Down On Price Gougers On 9th Day Of Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ICT Admin cracks down on price gougers on 9th day of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday intensified its efforts to combat price gouging and market irregularities, conducting a comprehensive operation against profiteers and overcharging vendors.

According to the DC office, during the inspections, authorities imposed fines totalling 54,000 PKR, arresting 102 individuals involved in illegal pricing practices.

A total of 524 operations were conducted across the city, leading to the sealing of three shops found violating regulations.

Additionally, six cases have been registered against those breaching the law.

APP/kah-usz

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

16 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

30 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

31 minutes ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

46 minutes ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

1 hour ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

1 hour ago
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

1 hour ago
 ‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN dec ..

‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan