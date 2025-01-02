Open Menu

ICT Admin Cracks Down On Price Gougers, Seven Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ICT admin cracks down on price gougers, seven arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its efforts to control artificial price hikes and enforce official rates for essential goods in the Federal Capital.

In a recent operation directed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Magistrate Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin conducted a price inspection across several markets within the Tarnol police station's jurisdiction, said the spokesman of ICT’s administration.

During the inspection, Mir Yamin visited fruit and vegetable shops, dairy stores, and grocery outlets in Tarnol area. The focus was on ensuring that shopkeepers adhered to the official pricing of essential commodities.

The magistrate arrested seven shopkeepers while heave fines were also imposed to the violators. These traders were found guilty of not displaying the official price lists and charging inflated rates for items like fruits, vegetables, and meat. They were handed over to Police Station Tarnol for further legal action.

Magistrate Yamin urged residents to buy goods at approved prices and report cases of overcharging to the authorities. The initiative is part of broader efforts to ensure compliance with market regulations and protect citizens from unfair practices.

The administration has called for public cooperation in addressing price violations, emphasizing that collective vigilance can help stabilize the market.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Buy Price Saddar Market From

Recent Stories

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

42 minutes ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

52 minutes ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

1 hour ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

2 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

11 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

13 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

13 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

13 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan