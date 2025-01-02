ICT Admin Cracks Down On Price Gougers, Seven Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its efforts to control artificial price hikes and enforce official rates for essential goods in the Federal Capital.
In a recent operation directed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Magistrate Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin conducted a price inspection across several markets within the Tarnol police station's jurisdiction, said the spokesman of ICT’s administration.
During the inspection, Mir Yamin visited fruit and vegetable shops, dairy stores, and grocery outlets in Tarnol area. The focus was on ensuring that shopkeepers adhered to the official pricing of essential commodities.
The magistrate arrested seven shopkeepers while heave fines were also imposed to the violators. These traders were found guilty of not displaying the official price lists and charging inflated rates for items like fruits, vegetables, and meat. They were handed over to Police Station Tarnol for further legal action.
Magistrate Yamin urged residents to buy goods at approved prices and report cases of overcharging to the authorities. The initiative is part of broader efforts to ensure compliance with market regulations and protect citizens from unfair practices.
The administration has called for public cooperation in addressing price violations, emphasizing that collective vigilance can help stabilize the market.
