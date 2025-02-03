ICT Admin Cracks Down On Price Gouging, 15 Shopkeepers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Islamabad District Administration (ICT) cracked down on market profiteers during operations, arresting 15 shopkeepers for charging prices above the official rate list.
Assistant Commissioners from City, Nellore and Industrial Area zones led the enforcement drive, targeting merchants who were exploiting consumers by selling goods at inflated prices.
The coordinated action was part of a broader effort to protect consumer rights and maintain fair market practices.
Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the administration's commitment to market regulation, stating that citizens should only pay prices as per the official price list.
In addition to the arrests, authorities also conducted anti-encroachment operations and took action against the use of plastic bags, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to market management and environmental protection.
