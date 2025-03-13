ICT Admin cracks down on price gouging during Ramzan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its efforts to combat price gouging and market irregularities, conducting a comprehensive operation against profiteers and overcharging vendors, on Thursday.

According to DC office, during the inspections, authorities imposed fines totaling 2,47000 PKR, arresting 105 individuals involved in illegal pricing practices.

A total of 567 operations were conducted across the city, leading to the sealing of three shops found violating regulations.

In addition, authorities launched a separate operation against beggars, arresting eight individuals from various locations and transferring them to local police stations.

