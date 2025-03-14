ICT Admin cracks down on price gouging during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Islamabad District Administration has arrested 100 wholesalers and issued fines totalling Rs 350,500 on the 12th of Ramadan for violating price controls, on Friday.

According to the DC Office, officials inspected 610 wholesale businesses as part of a crackdown on price gouging during the holy month.

The operation focused on ensuring compliance with government-mandated price lists for essential goods.

The city administration continues to offer subsidized rates on 15 fruit and vegetable items at 20 designated fair price shops.

Subsidies on essential staples like sugar, ghee, eggs and meat are also ongoing, according to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon.

He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the supply of quality goods at affordable prices and stated that stricter inspections will continue.

The DC urged the public to cooperate with authorities in their efforts to combat unfair pricing practices.

