ICT admin cracks down on professional begging, 13 arrested

Islamabad district administration on Tuesday intensified efforts to combat professional begging, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals in recent operations across the federal capital

District administration officials, led by Assistant Commissioner (Rural), conducted targeted raids in Lohi Bher and Humak police station areas, specifically targeting organized begging networks.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon called on residents to support the anti-begging drive.

"Do not give money to street beggars," Memon advised. "Instead, support legitimate charitable organizations that genuinely help those in need."

The operation highlights the city's commitment to addressing what authorities describe as a systematic problem of professional begging. Memon emphasized that public cooperation is crucial in breaking these networks.

Local law enforcement will continue monitoring and conducting similar operations to discourage organized begging in public spaces.