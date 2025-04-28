ICT admin cracks down on shops paying workers below minimum wage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad district administration has sealed two major shopping marts in Sector D-17 and arrested their owners for failing to pay employees the legal minimum wage of Rs. 37,000 per month, on Monday.

Officials revealed that workers at these stores were paid only Rs. 18,000 to 20,000 monthly – less than half the required amount.

Employees were also forced to work 12 to 14 hours daily and had their weekly leave unfairly deducted, violating labor laws.

Assistant Commissioner Yasir Nazir led the operation, shutting down the businesses and detaining the owners. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon has ordered strict enforcement of the minimum wage policy across Islamabad.

"Any employer paying below Rs. 37,000 must face immediate action," DC Memon stated.

