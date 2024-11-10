ICT Admin Cracks Down On Sunday Market Prices, Six Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration officials have ramped up checks on prices and product quality,
as the shoppers flocked to Sunday markets across the Federal Capital.
As Sunday markets filled with holiday crowds in Islamabad, district officials intensified price inspections across various stalls, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
The administration, aiming to enforce strict controls on prices, deployed teams to ensure vendors followed official rate lists. This included raids to multiple Sunday markets by Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates.
In this regard, Assistant Commissiomer (AC) Pothohar’s Aneeq Anwar conducted a thorough inspection, scrutinizing prices and the quality of fruits and vegetables.
His visit, which was accompanied by a magistrate, resulted in six shopkeepers being arrested on charges of overpricing.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized that all Assistant Commissioners were present at Sunday markets throughout the city, tasked with monitoring prices.
He urged citizens to pay only the rates approved by the administration. "If any shopkeeper is not displaying the official rate list, customers should immediately inform the magistrate on duty," he said.
Memon added that Price Control Magistrates would remain available at each market, ready to address any violations on the spot.
The district administration’s measures reflect a growing commitment to maintaining consumer rights and ensuring fair prices in local markets.
