ICT Admin Cuts Transport Fares Amid Fuel Price Drop
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has approved the reduction in public transport fares in response to the recent drop in petroleum prices.
Starting today, fares for routes longer than 30 kilometers will see a Rs 10 decrease. This change aims to provide relief to daily travelers and reflects the transport union's agreement to the fare cut, said the ICT Administration Spokesman.
To ensure transparency and compliance, all public transport vehicles are now required to display their lease deeds prominently on their front screens. This move will help passengers verify that the vehicles are operating under the new fare structure.
The transport union has pledged full support for this fare reduction initiative.
They assured the authorities of their cooperation in implementing the new fares across all public transport services in the city.
The district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any vehicle operators who do not comply with the new fare regulations.
To enforce this, assistant commissioners have been instructed to start fare inspections. This measure is intended to ensure that all transport services adhere to the reduced fare rates and that passengers benefit from the lower costs.
Commuters are encouraged to report any non-compliance to the authorities to help maintain fair practices in public transport. The city’s efforts aim to ease the financial burden on daily travelers and ensure fair pricing in public transport services.
