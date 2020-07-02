ICT admin de-seals sub-sectors of I-8, I-10

The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has decided to de-seal the residential areas of Sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/1 and I-10/2 on Thursday evening (today) at 1900 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has decided to de-seal the residential areas of Sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/1 and I-10/2 on Thursday evening (today) at 1900 hours.

The commercial areas of Sector I-8 Markaz and I-10 Markaz would be de-sealed from July 3rd (Friday), according to a notification issued by the ICT on Thursday.

The decision was taken after detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals, however, the de-sealed areas would be regulated by the prevailing orders of section 144, in case of any violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), strict actions would be taken against the delinquent by the respective Assistant Commissioner, said the notification.

The smart lock-down was imposed in those areas to control the novel coronavirus spread as most of the cases were reported in these sectors.