ICT Admin Decides To Close Entry In Murree Due To Snow, Slippery Roads

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday said that the ICT's administration has banned the entry of tourists to Murree from Satra Meel area.

He said that the decision was made with the consultation of the Murree administration due to snow and slippery roads in Murree.

It is pertinent to mention here that there is already a large number of tourists in Murree at the moment and tourists will be allowed to enter once the rush in Murree is reduced, DC added.

DC said that the residents of Murree and suburban areas will be able to go to their destinations by showing their identity cards.

He urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Murree.

