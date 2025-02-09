Open Menu

ICT Admin Decides To Eliminate Overlapping Taxes, Easing Burden On Citizens

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a high-level meeting for addressing the issue of overlapping professional taxes in the Federal capital.

The session aimed to streamline tax collection processes and reduce the financial burden on citizens caused by redundant taxation.

The meeting, attended by the Director of Excise, the Director of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (DMA), and the Deputy Director of Operations from the Islamabad food Authority, focused on reviewing the current tax collection mechanisms.

The discussion centered on eliminating overlaps in tax collection by different departments, ensuring that no professional is subjected to double taxation.

DC Islamabad, Irfan Memon, emphasized the need for clear policies to define which department is responsible for collecting specific taxes.

He directed all relevant authorities to enhance coordination to prevent overlapping tax demands. This move is expected to simplify the tax payment process for citizens and reduce unnecessary financial strain.

The meeting also reviewed the tax collection practices of the DMA, Excise Department, and Food Authority. Participants discussed the challenges faced by citizens due to overlapping taxes and explored solutions to streamline the system.

The DC instructed officials to ensure that no individual or business is taxed twice for the same service or profession.

Irfan Memon highlighted that resolving the issue of overlapping taxes would significantly ease the financial burden on residents. He also stressed the importance of making tax and penalty payments more accessible and convenient for citizens.

The Islamabad administration is now working on finalizing a policy to clearly define tax collection responsibilities across departments. This initiative aims to create a more transparent and efficient tax system, ensuring fairness and reducing confusion for taxpayers.

By fostering better coordination among departments, the district administration aims to create a more citizen-friendly tax system in the federal capital.

