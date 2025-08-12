ICT Admin Declares Public Holiday On August 13
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced a public holiday on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, across the Federal Capital.
According to a notification issued by the District Magistrate, all private institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, businesses, and offices, will remain closed within the limits of Islamabad.
Meanwhile, the order, however, excludes offices providing essential services. These include the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and hospitals, which will remain open and operational.
The notification also clarifies that all federal ministries, divisions, attached departments, and subordinate offices located in Islamabad will remain open on the day.
In addition, the administration has announced that several public places and recreational sites will remain closed for the day. Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pakistan Monument, and Shakarparian will be off-limits to the general public on August 13. While, popular hiking spots, including Trail 2, Trail 3, Trail 4, Trail 5, and the trail behind Saidpur Village, will also remain closed.
This local holiday applies only within ICT’s revenue limits and will not affect government operations at the federal level.
Recent Stories
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs completion of 100MW Solar Project in Gilgit-Baltistan within a year3 minutes ago
-
Independence day celebration continues in various Schools & Collages with Flag Hoisting4 minutes ago
-
Inception Meeting Held to Develop Master Plan for Kaghan, Naran, and Batakundi Valleys4 minutes ago
-
ICT admin declares public holiday on August 134 minutes ago
-
KP CM approves Rs one bln Kumongar water supply scheme in Karak4 minutes ago
-
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 138 minutes ago
-
AIOU BASR meeting approves majority of PhD research synopses14 minutes ago
-
Consecutive meetings to review dengue prevention efforts14 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh calls youth the key to Pakistan’s sustainable development14 minutes ago
-
First Lady calls for united action to prevent breast cancer14 minutes ago
-
ICT admin declares public holiday on August 1333 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation's resolve remains unbeaten; Danyal Ch34 minutes ago