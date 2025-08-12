Open Menu

ICT Admin Declares Public Holiday On August 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ICT admin declares public holiday on August 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced a public holiday on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, across the Federal Capital.

According to a notification issued by the District Magistrate, all private institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, businesses, and offices, will remain closed within the limits of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the order, however, excludes offices providing essential services. These include the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and hospitals, which will remain open and operational.

The notification also clarifies that all federal ministries, divisions, attached departments, and subordinate offices located in Islamabad will remain open on the day.

In addition, the administration has announced that several public places and recreational sites will remain closed for the day. Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pakistan Monument, and Shakarparian will be off-limits to the general public on August 13. While, popular hiking spots, including Trail 2, Trail 3, Trail 4, Trail 5, and the trail behind Saidpur Village, will also remain closed.

This local holiday applies only within ICT’s revenue limits and will not affect government operations at the federal level.

Recent Stories

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

8 minutes ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

13 minutes ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

19 minutes ago
 Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

28 minutes ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

29 minutes ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

34 minutes ago
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

53 minutes ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

59 minutes ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role ..

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..

1 hour ago
 ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May ..

ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases

1 hour ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez af ..

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan