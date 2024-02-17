ICT Admin Denies PTI Request For Protest, Imposes Section 144
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad district administration on Friday denied the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) application for permission to rally in the city.
The district administration has imposed Section 144 and urged the citizens to steer clear of any political gatherings. The crackdown comes amidst heightened tensions, signalling a firm stance from the district administration against any form of protest activity, according to a handout issued here.
The administration emphasized that no permits would be granted for rallies or protests, aiming to maintain peace and order in the capital.
The Islamabad police have been tasked with ensuring compliance, with instructions to take swift action against those participating in any unauthorized demonstrations.
The district administration warned that the safety of life and property of the citizens was the top priority of the government and no one would be allowed to create a law & order situation in Islamabad.
