ICT admin discards 2000 liter of contaminated milk

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) Monday discarded around 2,000 liter of milk after found it unsafe for human consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) Monday discarded around 2,000 liter of milk after found it unsafe for human consumption.

Assistant commissioner, Pothohar, Sania Hameed took action on a tip off near old Toll Plaza, Islamabad, along with the team of Punjab Food Authority, ICT spokesman Noman Nazim told APP.

As many as seven containers carrying around 22,540 Litres of milk were stopped and inspected.

After conducting examination through mobile laboratory the authorities found less level of fat and water adulteration against the standards set by the food authority, he said.

The milk was being supplied to various outlets in the Federal capital after transporting it from different cities of punjab, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile AC Pothohar inspected shops in the area of Shams Colony to assess the availability of essential commodities and compliance of Covid SOPs. Violators were fined.

Similarly, AC Shalimar carried out price checking of essential commodities and implementation of SOPs in shalimar subdivision. Five persons were arrested on violation of SOPs.

Those who were selling commodities at exorbitant prices and for noncompliance to SOPs were fined at the spot.

AC Koral sealed two shops over non-compliance of SoPs and others were issued fined and warned accordingly.