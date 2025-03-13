ICT admin dismisses security rumors, confirms normal city operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad has addressed circulating reports about public safety, clarifying that all commercial, educational, and civic activities remain undisrupted amid unverified claims of unrest.

The spokesman of ICT administration confirmed that markets, offices, and business hubs across the city are operating on regular schedules. "No disruptions have been reported in commercial zones,".

He urged the citizens to disregard speculative social media posts.

All schools, colleges, and universities in the Federal capital are open as per their academic calendars, with attendance reported as routine.

The ICT administration emphasized that educational activities have not been impacted by recent rumors.

Meanwhile, security protocols around mosques, government buildings, and key installations remain unchanged, with standard measures in place. Surveillance and patrols are ongoing, mirroring daily procedures followed across the city.

The administration reiterated that no credible threat has been identified and urged residents to avoid amplifying unverified information. "Islamabad’s law enforcement agencies are fully alert and prepared to respond to any situation," the spokesman added.

