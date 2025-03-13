Open Menu

ICT Admin Dismisses Security Rumors, Confirms Normal City Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ICT admin dismisses security rumors, confirms normal city operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad has addressed circulating reports about public safety, clarifying that all commercial, educational, and civic activities remain undisrupted amid unverified claims of unrest.

The spokesman of ICT administration confirmed that markets, offices, and business hubs across the city are operating on regular schedules. "No disruptions have been reported in commercial zones,".

He urged the citizens to disregard speculative social media posts.

All schools, colleges, and universities in the Federal capital are open as per their academic calendars, with attendance reported as routine.

The ICT administration emphasized that educational activities have not been impacted by recent rumors.

Meanwhile, security protocols around mosques, government buildings, and key installations remain unchanged, with standard measures in place. Surveillance and patrols are ongoing, mirroring daily procedures followed across the city.

The administration reiterated that no credible threat has been identified and urged residents to avoid amplifying unverified information. "Islamabad’s law enforcement agencies are fully alert and prepared to respond to any situation," the spokesman added.

APP/kah

Recent Stories

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

13 minutes ago
 DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion i ..

DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024

14 minutes ago
 RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding busi ..

RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE

14 minutes ago
 France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct fo ..

France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank

14 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest o ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partne ..

AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..

15 minutes ago
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between United States, Republic o ..

15 minutes ago
 AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win tak ..

AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory mo ..

Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory model to combat digital & gender ..

15 minutes ago
 First session of Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Co ..

First session of Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Councils discusses 'Balance of E ..

15 minutes ago
 Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint ..

Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 new affordable homes in Dubai

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan