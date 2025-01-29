ICT admin embraces transparency with open door policy

In a bid to foster a culture of transparency and accountability, the Islamabad District Administration has implemented an open door policy, allowing citizens to meet with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon on a daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In a bid to foster a culture of transparency and accountability, the Islamabad District Administration has implemented an open door policy, allowing citizens to meet with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon on a daily basis.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, this initiative aimed to provide a platform for citizens to voice their concerns, suggestions, and grievances, ensuring prompt action and resolution.

Under this policy, the district administration prioritized the identification of citizens through the e-governance system, issuing various orders to facilitate this process, he added.

In this regard, DC Irfan Memon directed officials to resolve public grievances on a priority basis, demonstrating the administration's commitment to serving the citizens of Islamabad.

The open door policy has been instrumental in improving administrative matters, with citizens playing an active role in shaping the district's governance. As DC Irfan Memon emphasized, "The doors of the district offices are always open for citizens," reflecting the administration's dedication to transparency and public service.

This initiative was in line with the Islamabad District Administration's broader efforts to enhance citizen engagement and participation in governance.

By providing a platform for citizens to interact with officials, the administration aimed to build trust and foster a sense of ownership among the community.