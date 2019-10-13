ICT admin enrolls 39 out of school girls

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has enrolled around 39 girls in 'Star School' at Badia Qadir Bakhsh, aimed to bring out of school children into schools.

The local administration have joined hands with Federal Directorate of Education and Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) (a non-governmental organization) to ensure the children right to education, Deputy Commissioner, Hamza Shafqaat told APP.

"It is our mission to bring every child of Islamabad to school as there are 11,000 children in the federal capital still not attending any school," he added.

He said, efforts were being made through 31 'Star School' operating in Islamabad to enroll children especially girls who were still unattended.

Fajer Rabia Pasha, Executive Director, PAGE said, the school will provide non-formal education to girls who were either dropped out of schools or have never been admitted to any school for three years, adding that, later these girls will be enrolled in middle school in mainstream education system.

"With every new opening of a school we all are one step closer to achieving our collective dream," she said.

The 'Star School' project by PAGE in partnership with Alight Pakistan is initiated with an aim to attend to the needs of out of school children by inducting them into a fast track learning programme and equipping them with the basic literacy skills.

