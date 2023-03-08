ICT admin ensured adequate supply of commodities at DC counters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday ensured the availability and quality of essential items at 'Deputy Commissioner Counter' in marts and mega stores of the city.

Assistant Commissioner Rural area visited various shopping marts and fair price shops in the area and issued directions regarding the supply, availability, quality, quantity and prices of essential commodities at DC counters, said a press release.

During the visit, the team also ensured the display of rate list and quality of fruits and vegetables on the government-notified rate list at fair price shops in ICT.

He also directed the staff to display the rate list on a prominent place to attract and facilitate consumers.

He said that number of complaints were received by the citizens regarding the availability of stock.

Furthermore, he also directed the teams to accelerate the crackdown against hoarders and take strict action in accordance with the law.