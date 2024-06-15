ICT admin ensures cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a meeting for ensuring the city stays clean during the Eid holiday.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials, and Union Council (UC) representatives to discuss strategies.

They discussed the creation of microplans supervised by ACs for collecting animal offal. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness throughout the city during Eid celebrations.

Following the Deputy Commissioner's instructions, AC Saddar visited Sangjani Cattle Market to review the arrangements.

This visit was part of the broader effort to ensure that the facilities at the cattle market are up to standard for the influx of buyers and sellers expected during Eid.

Additionally, AC Shalimar took action against illegal cattle selling points, ensuring that only authorized vendors are operating. In collaboration with Excise teams, AC Shalimar also inspected vehicles to prevent any unlawful activities.

These initiatives underscored the commitment of Islamabad's administration to provide a clean and orderly environment for residents during Eid ul Azha.

The combined efforts of various departments aimed to enhance the overall experience of the festival, ensuring that traditions are celeb