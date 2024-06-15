ICT Admin Ensures Cleanliness During Eid-ul-Azha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a meeting for ensuring the city stays clean during the Eid holiday.
The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials, and Union Council (UC) representatives to discuss strategies.
They discussed the creation of microplans supervised by ACs for collecting animal offal. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness throughout the city during Eid celebrations.
Following the Deputy Commissioner's instructions, AC Saddar visited Sangjani Cattle Market to review the arrangements.
This visit was part of the broader effort to ensure that the facilities at the cattle market are up to standard for the influx of buyers and sellers expected during Eid.
Additionally, AC Shalimar took action against illegal cattle selling points, ensuring that only authorized vendors are operating. In collaboration with Excise teams, AC Shalimar also inspected vehicles to prevent any unlawful activities.
These initiatives underscored the commitment of Islamabad's administration to provide a clean and orderly environment for residents during Eid ul Azha.
The combined efforts of various departments aimed to enhance the overall experience of the festival, ensuring that traditions are celeb
Recent Stories
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue larvae found at 650 locations in ICT32 seconds ago
-
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz ..6 minutes ago
-
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details13 minutes ago
-
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha23 minutes ago
-
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate35 minutes ago
-
Sindh budget 2024-25 proposes revising rates of Excise taxes33 minutes ago
-
PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 per liter33 minutes ago
-
One-day capacity building training for BFA officials concluded33 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen58 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago
-
BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti1 hour ago