UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Ensures J. Salik For Coordinated Effort On Youth Humanitarian Drive

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ICT Admin ensures J. Salik for coordinated effort on youth humanitarian drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Former Federal Minister and renowned human rights defender Julius Salik famously known as J. Salik has proposed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration to initiate a special campaign on promoting humanitarian norms and ethics among the youth through special lectures by the rights defender whereas the Capital administration welcomed his idea for positive youth engagement.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shehryar Arif Khan and Former Federal Minister J. Salik discussed the various aspects and options for the youth drive in a meeting held here at the Chief Commissioner's office.

Talking to APP, Former Federal Minister J. Salik said he had a long journey of over four decades on fight for defending human rights without any discrimination of faith, cast and region in the country.

Salik said he was disappointed to see that the country's massive population bulge of youth was not guided in the right direction to use their potential for making the society full of rights, tolerance, mutual coexistence and equality for all.

There was urgent need to mobilise students from juvenile to adult level to educate, exhort and groom them for respecting each other's rights, protecting the vulnerable, weak and marginalised segments of the society, he added.

"I have requested the ADCG Mr. Khan to consider my request and start this effort from his office and take the lead role in holding special sermon at the Chief Commissioner's office for educating it's officers and staff to respect and support the weak and marginalised including people from other faiths and gender," J. Salik said.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADCG said former Federal Minister J. Salik held a detailed discussion with him on various issues. "I took stock of his 47 years long effort of human rights protection through his news clippings and publications with aim to learn from his efforts and works," he added.

He commended the efforts and struggle of J. Salik and said there was no precedent to his works in the world that needed to be respected and adopted by the administration at large for the betterment of society.

The ADCG added that the former Federal Minister gave suggestions to ensure safeguard of human and minorities' rights, protection of fundamental rights of the downtrodden people and create awareness among the masses for reporting and timely action of rights abuses.

He said that the administration had well taken his recommendations and would take measures to implement his suggestions and ensure necessary actions.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Lead All From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

3 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

3 hours ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

3 hours ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.