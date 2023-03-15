ICT admin ensures polio vaccination in refusal areas

The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on the third day of polio immunization campaign Wednesday ensured polio vaccination in refusal areas of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on the third day of polio immunization campaign Wednesday ensured polio vaccination in refusal areas of the city.

Assistant Commissioners Secretariat Aneel Saeed along with District Monitoring Officers (DMO), UC's Monitoring Officers and District Health Communication Support Officers (DHCSOs) supervised the polio vaccination drive in BaraKahu, ensured the coverage of vaccination in non-availability areas and focused of refusal cases, said a press release issued.

AC secretariat also chaired Evening Review Meeting (ERM) and discussed progress, micro plans, targeted coverage, refusal areas and other issues pertaining to immunization campaign. He further directed officials to ensure that every child is vaccinated.

The seven-day anti-polio campaign in which 421,455 children below five years of age will be vaccinated through door-to-door campaign.