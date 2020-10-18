ICT admin erects 14 fair price shops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has so far erected around 14 fair price shops across the city to ensure the provision of edibles at official rates.

The shops established in sectors, F-10, F11, F-6, F-8, F-7, G-10, G-11, G-8, G-6, G-7, G-9, E-11, Bhara Kahu and Khannapul were providing vegetables and fruits to the customers below the notified rates ,Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Sunday.

At the same time, he said the administration was ensuring the quality of edibles as well as weight and measuess at the shops.

He maintained that the shops will remain operational throughout the week with the implementation of anti-coronavirus guidelines.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with local administration to control the inflation by pointing out the hoarders and profiteers in their area markets.

He said the administration was committed to overcome the artificial inflation in the capital city and multiple steps had been taken in the regard, following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief to the citizens.

He said trade unions of Islamabad assured the administration about availability of the essential goods at the official rates and regular display of the rate lists at every shop.

The boards displaying official rates of essential goods being installed in Marakiz as well as in other markets of the city for the convenience of the buyers.

The wholesalers in the 'Sabzi Mandi' (fruit and vegetable market) had expressed willingness to sell fruits and vegetables on official rates, he added.

He said, he, himself was monitoring different markets to check the prices and violators were being fined at the spot.

He hoped that the prices of kitchen items would become stable soon as the supply halted at Taftan and Torkham borders due to COVID-19 had resumed.

The 'Sasta Bazaars' (Subsidized markets) were also remained open three days a week for the convenience of the buyers , Shafqaat added.

Similarly, the fresh veggies and fruits were being delivered to the masses at their door step through 'shop on wheels' scheme under 'Kamyab Jawan Program' he concluded.

\395