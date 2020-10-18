UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Admin Erects 14 Fair Price Shops

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 12:40 PM

ICT admin erects 14 fair price shops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has so far erected around 14 fair price shops across the city to ensure the provision of edibles at official rates.

The shops established in sectors, F-10, F11, F-6, F-8, F-7, G-10, G-11, G-8, G-6, G-7, G-9, E-11, Bhara Kahu and Khannapul were providing vegetables and fruits to the customers below the notified rates ,Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Sunday.

At the same time, he said the administration was ensuring the quality of edibles as well as weight and measuess at the shops.

He maintained that the shops will remain operational throughout the week with the implementation of anti-coronavirus guidelines.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with local administration to control the inflation by pointing out the hoarders and profiteers in their area markets.

He said the administration was committed to overcome the artificial inflation in the capital city and multiple steps had been taken in the regard, following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief to the citizens.

He said trade unions of Islamabad assured the administration about availability of the essential goods at the official rates and regular display of the rate lists at every shop.

The boards displaying official rates of essential goods being installed in Marakiz as well as in other markets of the city for the convenience of the buyers.

The wholesalers in the 'Sabzi Mandi' (fruit and vegetable market) had expressed willingness to sell fruits and vegetables on official rates, he added.

He said, he, himself was monitoring different markets to check the prices and violators were being fined at the spot.

He hoped that the prices of kitchen items would become stable soon as the supply halted at Taftan and Torkham borders due to COVID-19 had resumed.

The 'Sasta Bazaars' (Subsidized markets) were also remained open three days a week for the convenience of the buyers , Shafqaat added.

Similarly, the fresh veggies and fruits were being delivered to the masses at their door step through 'shop on wheels' scheme under 'Kamyab Jawan Program' he concluded.

\395

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Same Price Sunday Market Weight

Recent Stories

UAE condemns criminal act in France

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 18, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

13 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

13 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.