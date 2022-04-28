ICT admin expedite actions against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

The special teams headed by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday imposed fines over Rs 40,000 on shopkeepers for overcharging customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The special teams headed by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday imposed fines over Rs 40,000 on shopkeepers for overcharging customers.

The shopkeepers of various markets were fined during surprise raids conducted by magistrates, and assistant commissioners, deputy commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon told APP.

He said the administration was ensuring strict adherence to rate list of food items in markets during Ramzan to clamp down on profiteering.

He said stern action was being taken against profiteers in the city, heavy fines were imposed on the offenders on the spot for overcharging.

He said daily price-checking would continue unabated in the holy month.

As per details, the authorities sealed one shop arrested 8 vendors after inspecting some 484 shops across the city.

AC secretariat visited dairy, chicken, milk shops, general stores, bakeries and fruit/vegetable shops for quality,general cleanliness, expired items and adherence to notified prices & display of DC rate list of essential commodities.

AC rural visited DHA commercial centers to conduct price checking. Violators have been fined as per law.

AC shalimar visited F-11 markaz to ensure compliance to notified rate list. Meat shops and vegetable shops were checked and all those in violation have been arrested.

AC saddar inspected the prices of essential commodities in sector G-13 and G-14. Shopkeepers not displaying rate list were arrested and shifted to police station.

Meanwhile, apart from price checking 69 shops were inspected for ban on use of plastic bags and fine amounting to Rs 1000 was imposed on violators.

Furthermore, at least 11 beggars were rounded up as a result of eight inspections in different areas of the Federal capital.

As regard inspection of public transport vehicles, teams of Islamabad Transport Authority inspected some 33 vehicles out of which 10 were challaned and fine amounting to Rs 6000 was imposed on different violations.

\395