ICT Admin Expedites Doorstep Mobile Vehicle Service To Facilitate Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday expedited doorstep services including mobile vehicle registration at different venues of the city to better facilitate the populace.

The doorstep service initiative includes facilities like domicile certificates, birth and death certificates, issuance of Power of Attorney, international driving permits, fuel permit (domestic and commercial), vehicle registrations, and transfer and filling token tax, said a press release issued here.

A mobile vehicle was also present at Shalimar cricket Ground from 3 to 5 p.

m., where a number of citizens availed the facility.

A dedicated helpline for the said initiative has also been launched where citizens are able to fix an appointment and get the required details from the administration's representative through it. The 'doorstep mobile vehicle' will reach the doorstep of citizens within a given time.

ICT administration including National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Excise and Taxation department (E&TD), and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are on board for the said initiative.

