ICT admin extends ban on issuance of arms license till April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday extended the ban on issuance of arms license till April 15, 2021.

The decision to this effect was made to streamline the process, up-gradation of facilitation centre and to feed data of arms license online, issued from the office of district magistrate Islamabad.

A notification in this regard was issued by ICT office.