UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Admin Extends Ban On Issuance Of Arms License Till April 15

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:14 PM

ICT admin extends ban on issuance of arms license till April 15

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday extended the ban on issuance of arms license till April 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday extended the ban on issuance of arms license till April 15, 2021.

The decision to this effect was made to streamline the process, up-gradation of facilitation centre and to feed data of arms license online, issued from the office of district magistrate Islamabad.

A notification in this regard was issued by ICT office.

Related Topics

Islamabad April From

Recent Stories

Yaphet Kotto, first Black Bond villain and 'Alien' ..

53 seconds ago

Mardan admin starts free delivery of domicile cert ..

55 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 58 more lives, infects another 2,5 ..

56 seconds ago

Punjab govt plans to convert all public sector ele ..

58 seconds ago

Industrial output grows 9.13% in January, 7.85% in ..

16 minutes ago

'Ashamed' Myanmar soldier joins anti-coup movement ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.