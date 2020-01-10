UrduPoint.com
ICT Admin Finalizes 100 Applicants For 'Kitchen Gardening'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:43 PM

ICT admin finalizes 100 applicants for 'Kitchen Gardening'

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalized 100 applicants for providing technical assistance in setting up their own kitchen garden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalized 100 applicants for providing technical assistance in setting up their own kitchen garden.

The ICT agriculture department had invited applications through 'Durust Daam' App and selected the applicants on first come first serve basis, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Friday.

Under the project, he said, the local administration staff would provide all the necessary equipment including pots, seeds and other material without any cost to grow vegetables on roof top or an open available space at their home having minimum size 10x10 square feet.

The proficiency of Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council has also been sought to train the house owners to monitor their gardens in better way, he said.

"The initiative would not only help the garden owners to save their money but would also ensure the provision of organic vegetables for them," DC remarked.

He said, after setting up the garden, the administration teams would look after it for the period of three month and after that owners can manage it on their own or allow the administration staff to carry out look after responsibility.

The residents could start the practice as a small business, he said, adding, the input of Rs 25,000 can yield a profit of Rs 100,000 in just four month.

Through urban forestry the environment of the city would also be improved besides reducing the effects of global warming and increase green cover, Shafqaat noted.

