ICT Admin Fines Rs 20,000 To Naan Bais For Increasing Prices
Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:34 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has fined Naan Bais for increasing plain bread prices in Multani Market and Haidery Market in G-9 sector
According to details issued from ICT administration here on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Mehreen Baloch conducted a surprise visit of both the markets.
However, the action was taken on receipt of complaints regarding high prices of naan roti in Multani Market & Haidery Market of G-9. The non-compliant shops were penalized with fines of worth upto Rs. 20,000, it added.