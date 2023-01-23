ICT admin foils flour smuggling bid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :food Department Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) seized eight trucks loaded with 167.2 tonnes of flour near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Grand Trunk road here on Sunday.

The flour trucks were illegally smuggling flour from Punjab around 3:00 am -6:00 am early morning.

The drivers were booked and flour sacks were confiscated by authority, said a press release.

The trucks contained 3400 bags of 20 kg wheat flour, 100 sacks of 40 kg and 1190 sacks of fine flour sacks of 80 kg.

During the crackdown, a private car owner using blue beacon light was also apprehended and investigation was launched against the car owner.