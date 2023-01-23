UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin Foils Flour Smuggling Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ICT admin foils flour smuggling bid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :food Department Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) seized eight trucks loaded with 167.2 tonnes of flour near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Grand Trunk road here on Sunday.

The flour trucks were illegally smuggling flour from Punjab around 3:00 am -6:00 am early morning.

The drivers were booked and flour sacks were confiscated by authority, said a press release.

The trucks contained 3400 bags of 20 kg wheat flour, 100 sacks of 40 kg and 1190 sacks of fine flour sacks of 80 kg.

During the crackdown, a private car owner using blue beacon light was also apprehended and investigation was launched against the car owner.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Fine Road Car Sunday From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

5 minutes ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

7 minutes ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

24 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

3 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

3 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.