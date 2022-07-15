ICT admin fully prepared to cope with possible flood, says DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday claimed that the district administration was fully prepared to deal with the possible flood amid torrential rains as predicted by the Met Office for the twin cities a couple of days ago.

Briefing the media persons about overall flood management strategy, he said that arrangements had been finalized for evacuating the people to safe places such as schools in case of flood in rivers and nullahs.

He said that relief camps had been set up at some points in rural and urban areas of Islamabad, including Soan, H-13 and E-11. More camps would also be established at government schools in other areas where provision of all the facilities, including food and electricity would be ensured.

The deputy commissioner said that the locations for camps were selected by reviewing the past history. All the housing societies were asked to set up relief camps, he added.

He said the Rawal Dam Authority had already been taken on board which would give prior information to the administration about the opening of dam's spillways.

Irfan said that all the nullahs had already been cleansed to avoid overflowing, adding that de-watering pumps had been provided to drain out stagnant water in different areas.

He said that five boats were also provided to relevant departments to rescue people in case of any flood. Arrangements had been completed to save people from natural disaster.

Moreover, the assistant commissioners and officials of other relevant departments were constantly monitoring the situation. The district administration was in field to serve the citizens, he said.

The deputy commissioner said that all possible steps were being taken to protect the life and properties of the masses.

The citizens were being requested through media to stay away from rivers and nullahs during rains.