ICT admin gears up for Independence Day with grand celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has set the stage for a grand Independence Day celebration on August 14 in the Federal Capital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon stressed to finalize plans, focusing on smooth celebrations and robust security.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the city would shine with lights and decorations, while a special cleanliness drive would ensure a pristine environment on August 14.

The district administration would host a major event, and schools would also participate with various activities.

DC Memon has called on all relevant institutions to prepare thoroughly, aiming to make Independence Day 2024 a memorable occasion for Islamabad's residents.

In this regard, the DC visited the Pak China Centre to review the arrangements and preparations for a grand function on Independence Day. He assured that the city would be beautifully decorated to mark the occasion.