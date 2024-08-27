ICT Admin Gears Up For SCO Summit, Major Preparations Underway
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The government is going to host a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in October, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration teams have launched extensive preparations to ensure the event's success.
In this regard, a crucial meeting was held in Islamabad to discuss preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Pakistan, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
The meeting, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and was attended by all members and office-bearers of the association, along with Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and officers of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).
The main agenda focused on infrastructure enhancements throughout the city, particularly the carpeting of roads and the decoration of key squares and flyovers.
Officials emphasized the need to ensure the best possible arrangements to welcome foreign delegates arriving for the summit.
In his remarks, DC Islamabad highlighted the importance of presenting the city in the best possible light for the international visitors.
On the occasion, Irfan Memon announced that green flags would be prominently displayed across Islamabad. In addition, flags of other SCO member countries would also be hoisted at various locations to reflect the spirit of the summit.
The meeting concluded with a commitment from all participants to work diligently in the days leading up to the event, ensuring Islamabad is fully prepared to host this significant international gathering.
