ICT admin gears up for spring festival: final preparations underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is all set to welcome the annual Spring Festival, with final preparations in full swing.

The district administration is ensuring that everything is in place for the three-day event, which promises to offer a variety of activities for citizens.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon recently visited the Sports Complex to review the arrangements for the upcoming Spring Festival.

During the visit, the DC was briefed by representatives from various departments involved in the event. The briefing covered different aspects of the festival, including the schedule of events, security measures, and the overall setup of the venue.

On the occasion, the DC inspected both the interior and exterior areas of the Sports Complex, focusing on the decorations and the pathways leading to the venue.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were also a key point of discussion, with the DC emphasizing the importance of ensuring a safe environment for all attendees.

Irfan Memon highlighted that the festival aims to provide a platform for physical and cultural growth through various sports and activities. The event is designed to offer residents a chance to enjoy themselves while also promoting healthy living and cultural exchange.

The Spring Festival will span three days, during which residents can participate in a range of events. These activities are expected to draw large crowds, offering a mix of entertainment and engagement for people of all ages.

As the final touches are being added, the district administration is working tirelessly to ensure that the festival runs smoothly. The event is not just a celebration of spring but also an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a shared experience.