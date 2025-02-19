ICT Admin Gears Up For Spring Festival: Final Preparations Underway
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is all set to welcome the annual Spring Festival, with final preparations in full swing.
The district administration is ensuring that everything is in place for the three-day event, which promises to offer a variety of activities for citizens.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon recently visited the Sports Complex to review the arrangements for the upcoming Spring Festival.
During the visit, the DC was briefed by representatives from various departments involved in the event. The briefing covered different aspects of the festival, including the schedule of events, security measures, and the overall setup of the venue.
On the occasion, the DC inspected both the interior and exterior areas of the Sports Complex, focusing on the decorations and the pathways leading to the venue.
Meanwhile, security arrangements were also a key point of discussion, with the DC emphasizing the importance of ensuring a safe environment for all attendees.
Irfan Memon highlighted that the festival aims to provide a platform for physical and cultural growth through various sports and activities. The event is designed to offer residents a chance to enjoy themselves while also promoting healthy living and cultural exchange.
The Spring Festival will span three days, during which residents can participate in a range of events. These activities are expected to draw large crowds, offering a mix of entertainment and engagement for people of all ages.
As the final touches are being added, the district administration is working tirelessly to ensure that the festival runs smoothly. The event is not just a celebration of spring but also an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a shared experience.
Recent Stories
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024
AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle
NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture
University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research
GICAT: Strong IDEX presence showcases France’s defence strength
Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran
Belgian companies highlight cutting-edge defence capabilities at IDEX 2025
ICP calls on investors, entrepreneurs to benefit from Business Opportunities Vis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father-in-law nabbed as HIU uncovers staged accident in daughter-in-law’s murder6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin gears up for spring festival: final preparations underway6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates first electric bus service in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
First industrial exhibition opens at Gujrat University16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Romania explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation16 minutes ago
-
ISSI, Akhuwat Foundation launch book, "Mawakhat: Stories of Resilience and Rebuilding After the 2022 ..16 minutes ago
-
Authorities to ensure effective governance, public order: DC Kohat26 minutes ago
-
3 outlaws arrested in DIKhan26 minutes ago
-
Global progress, prosperity interlinked with ensuring social justice: Ayaz Sadiq26 minutes ago
-
Committee meets to address concerns of Federal govt employees26 minutes ago
-
AJK HC directs to transfer local government development fund to councils26 minutes ago
-
Romina Alam launches tree plantation drive, inspires youth for climate action26 minutes ago