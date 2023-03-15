ICT admin held crackdown against profiteers, food handlers

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Wednesday organized a crackdown against profiteers, professional beggars and illegal petrol and LPG filling stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Wednesday organized a crackdown against profiteers, professional beggars and illegal petrol and LPG filling stations.

The administration during the inspection at 141 different areas ensured adherence to government-notified rates of essential items and sealed six shops, while charged a fine of Rs. 15500 on overcharging and use of polythene bags, said ICT press release.

The teams confiscated 14 kilogram of polythene bags and warned the shopkeepers of stern action on the use of banned items.

During the raid the administration arrested eight (8) professional beggars and shifted them to police station.

The administration also sealed an illegal LPG filling station and First Information Report (FIR) was also filed against the accused.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Secretariat also sealed three (3) illegal gass filling stations on accused corrupt practices and three (3) shops on profiteering.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner Rural also inspected hygiene standards and cleanliness of food handlers in various markets, issued tickets to various violators and arrested three (3) violators on overcharging.