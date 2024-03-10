ICT admin holds event titled 'Breaking Barriers' to honour women role

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Chief Commissioner's Office Islamabad has hosted a dynamic event in honor of International Women’s Day, themed "breaking Barriers." 

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Humaira Ahmed, Secretary of the National Heritage & Culture Division, and Aisha Humera Ch, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, among others, to celebrate the accomplishments and impact of women across various fields.

Renowned figures took the stage to share their insights and experiences, including Geir Tonstol, the ILO’s Country Director for Pakistan, and Huma Fakhar, a successful businesswoman and philanthropist. Nigar Nazar, the CEO of Gogi Studios and an accomplished cartoonist, also shared her journey alongside other influential speakers like Syed Ali Abbas, CEO of Hive, and Zeejah Fazli and Hina Abidi, notable philanthropists. Zunaira Fayyaz, a lawyer and climate expert, contributed her expertise to the enriching discussions.

The event was marked by engaging panel discussions that shed light on critical issues surrounding gender equality and women's empowerment.

In recognition of exceptional achievements, awards were presented to students from the Women Development Wing for their outstanding performances in various fields, including IT, horticulture, management, and finance. These talented students showcased their skills through informative stalls.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Asim Ayub, Director General of the Chief Commissioner Office, ICT, emphasized the importance of International Women’s Day as a tribute to the invaluable contributions of women to society. He underscored the ongoing efforts to foster a more inclusive and equitable environment where women can thrive and overcome barriers.

The event served as a platform for celebrating women's achievements while also addressing the challenges they continue to face. By bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, it underscored the collective commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women in all spheres of life.

