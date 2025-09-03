ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and police officials on Wednesday met with religious scholars and community leaders to finalize security plans for the upcoming religious processions and gatherings in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and police officials on Wednesday met with religious scholars and community leaders to finalize security plans for the upcoming religious processions and gatherings in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting focused on coordination and a code of conduct to ensure peace.

The spokesman of the ICT administration said that a key security meeting was held by the Islamabad District Peace Committee regarding the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting included the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, all district administration officers and senior police officials.

The police were represented by the DIG of Islamabad. All SPs, ACs, and officers from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) were also present. Religious scholars from all schools of thought and representatives from trade organizations attended the gathering.

The purpose of the meeting was to review security preparations for maintaining peace during Rabi-ul-Awwal. A code of conduct was issued for the processions and gatherings planned for the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

A separate code of conduct was also issued for all mosques during this period. This code was prepared in consultation with all the religious scholars.

The DIG of Islamabad stated that all security arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal are now complete. DIG Islamabad, Muhammad Javad Tariq, confirmed that the main procession routes will be monitored using Safe City cameras.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad expressed appreciation to all the scholars and departments for their participation. He confirmed that the district administration and police will remain in contact with the religious scholars 24 hours a day. Irfan Memon, another official, stated that consultation on all matters is complete. This includes monitoring procession routes and managing gatherings.

A request was made to the public by Irfan Memon. Citizens are asked to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during the processions and events. The Deputy Commissioner assured that all suggestions provided by the religious scholars will be implemented.

The meeting concluded with a prayer for the safety and security of the country and the nation.