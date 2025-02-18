ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank delegation in attendance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Islamabad’s F-9 Park recently became the center of attention as the district administration hosted a large-scale tent pegging event, drawing participants from across the country.

The event, organized by the district administration, saw enthusiastic participation from various tent pegging clubs, equestrian enthusiasts, and even a special delegation from the World Bank.

The event showcased the skills of horse riders from different regions, who demonstrated their expertise in the traditional sport of tent pegging. This centuries-old equestrian discipline, which involves riders using lances to pick up small targets while galloping, was performed with precision and flair, captivating the audience.

A notable highlight was the presence of a delegation from the World Bank, marking a unique blend of cultural tradition and international engagement.

The district administration, including the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, also participated, underscoring the significance of the event.

Families and spectators turned out in large numbers, making the event a vibrant community gathering. The presence of diverse age groups and backgrounds highlighted the sport’s universal appeal and its ability to bring people together.

The event not only celebrated Pakistan’s rich equestrian heritage but also provided a platform for local talent to shine. By hosting such events, the district administration aims to promote cultural activities and foster community engagement, ensuring that traditions like tent pegging continue to thrive in modern times.