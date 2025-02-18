Open Menu

ICT Admin Hosts Tent Pegging Event With World Bank Delegation In Attendance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:34 PM

ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank delegation in attendance

Islamabad’s F-9 Park recently became the center of attention as the district administration hosted a large-scale tent pegging event, drawing participants from across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Islamabad’s F-9 Park recently became the center of attention as the district administration hosted a large-scale tent pegging event, drawing participants from across the country.

The event, organized by the district administration, saw enthusiastic participation from various tent pegging clubs, equestrian enthusiasts, and even a special delegation from the World Bank.

The event showcased the skills of horse riders from different regions, who demonstrated their expertise in the traditional sport of tent pegging. This centuries-old equestrian discipline, which involves riders using lances to pick up small targets while galloping, was performed with precision and flair, captivating the audience.

A notable highlight was the presence of a delegation from the World Bank, marking a unique blend of cultural tradition and international engagement.

The district administration, including the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, also participated, underscoring the significance of the event.

Families and spectators turned out in large numbers, making the event a vibrant community gathering. The presence of diverse age groups and backgrounds highlighted the sport’s universal appeal and its ability to bring people together.

The event not only celebrated Pakistan’s rich equestrian heritage but also provided a platform for local talent to shine. By hosting such events, the district administration aims to promote cultural activities and foster community engagement, ensuring that traditions like tent pegging continue to thrive in modern times.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law ..

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military

6 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegati ..

RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..

6 minutes ago
 A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot ..

A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million ..

Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks

Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank ..

ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank delegation in attendance

2 minutes ago
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek univ ..

Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..

36 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre o ..

IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens appl ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..

36 minutes ago
 Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft ..

Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services

51 minutes ago
 Zakat & Ushr Department run on Zakat collected th ..

Zakat & Ushr Department run on Zakat collected through banks during Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow m ..

UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan