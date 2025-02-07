ICT admin implements biometric verification for stamp papers to curb fraud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) In a bid to tackle the widespread issue of counterfeit stamp papers, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has introduced a new system requiring biometric verification for their issuance.

This step was expected to enhance security and prevent fraudulent activities in legal and financial transactions.

The ICT administration has announced that stamp papers will no longer be issued without biometric verification.

Any stamp paper lacking this verification will be deemed invalid. This decision comes as part of efforts to address the long-standing problem of fake stamp papers, which have caused significant issues for citizens, particularly in legal and revenue-related matters.

A spokesperson for the ICT administration explained that the new system involves attaching a biometric slip to each stamp paper, simplifying the verification process. This measure is designed to ensure that all transactions involving stamp papers are secure and transparent.

Authorities have issued clear instructions to stamp vendors, mandating compliance with the biometric verification requirement.

Vendors who fail to follow these guidelines will be barred from issuing stamp papers. Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, highlighted that this initiative is a crucial step toward eliminating counterfeit stamp papers from the city.

Previously, the use of fake stamp papers led to numerous fraud cases, creating challenges for both individuals and institutions. The introduction of biometric verification is expected to provide a more reliable system, allowing residents to conduct transactions with greater confidence.

Irfan Memon emphasized that the new system will ensure the complete eradication of fake stamp papers, streamlining processes and reducing fraudulent activities. This development is anticipated to benefit both the government and the public by fostering a more secure and efficient environment for legal and financial dealings.

The move marks a significant shift in how stamp papers are issued and verified, aiming to restore trust in the system and protect citizens from potential fraud.