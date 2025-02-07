ICT Admin Implements Biometric Verification For Stamp Papers To Curb Fraud
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) In a bid to tackle the widespread issue of counterfeit stamp papers, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has introduced a new system requiring biometric verification for their issuance.
This step was expected to enhance security and prevent fraudulent activities in legal and financial transactions.
The ICT administration has announced that stamp papers will no longer be issued without biometric verification.
Any stamp paper lacking this verification will be deemed invalid. This decision comes as part of efforts to address the long-standing problem of fake stamp papers, which have caused significant issues for citizens, particularly in legal and revenue-related matters.
A spokesperson for the ICT administration explained that the new system involves attaching a biometric slip to each stamp paper, simplifying the verification process. This measure is designed to ensure that all transactions involving stamp papers are secure and transparent.
Authorities have issued clear instructions to stamp vendors, mandating compliance with the biometric verification requirement.
Vendors who fail to follow these guidelines will be barred from issuing stamp papers. Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, highlighted that this initiative is a crucial step toward eliminating counterfeit stamp papers from the city.
Previously, the use of fake stamp papers led to numerous fraud cases, creating challenges for both individuals and institutions. The introduction of biometric verification is expected to provide a more reliable system, allowing residents to conduct transactions with greater confidence.
Irfan Memon emphasized that the new system will ensure the complete eradication of fake stamp papers, streamlining processes and reducing fraudulent activities. This development is anticipated to benefit both the government and the public by fostering a more secure and efficient environment for legal and financial dealings.
The move marks a significant shift in how stamp papers are issued and verified, aiming to restore trust in the system and protect citizens from potential fraud.
Recent Stories
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme
Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flexible, grant-based support to developing countries vital for resilience, sustainable development: ..33 seconds ago
-
ICT admin implements biometric verification for stamp papers to curb fraud38 seconds ago
-
'Balochistan is vital part of Pakistan economy: Laghari40 seconds ago
-
Young Pakistani artist performs Turkish music in Iran, highlighting cultural unity43 seconds ago
-
Mass marriage ceremony held in Jhang under CM’s 'Dhee Rani' programme47 seconds ago
-
Balochistan to observe a day of mourning on February 811 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident11 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval Staff Bangladesh calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza11 minutes ago
-
3 cops among 5 held for impersonating FIA officials21 minutes ago
-
LHC summons CTO Lahore over poor traffic management21 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 criminals21 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail for Bushra Bibi till Feb 1721 minutes ago