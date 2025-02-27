Open Menu

ICT Admin Implements Open-Door-Policy For Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ICT Admin implements Open-Door-Policy for citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad District Administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon, on Thursday launched an open door policy to enhance communication and address the concerns of residents.

Deputy Commissioner Memon was holding daily meetings with citizens to listen to their grievances and provide immediate solutions.

During these meetings, Memon had issued immediate orders to resolve various issues raised by citizens, demonstrating a commitment to effective governance and community engagement.

