ICT Admin Implements Open Door Policy For Residents
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The District Administration of Islamabad is actively enforcing an open door policy to address the concerns of local residents, on Thursday.
According to a DC office, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Islamabad along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) is holding separate meetings with citizens from various neighborhoods.
During these meetings, the officials are issuing direct instructions to the ADCG to resolve residents' issues on the spot.
This initiative aims to improve communication between the administration and the community, ensuring that problems are addressed quickly and effectively.
APP/kah-usz
