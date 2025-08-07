ICT admin imposes ban on horns in capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad district administration has imposed a ban on the sale and use of toy horns in the Federal capital.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the move comes at a time when vendors across the city had started selling them in large numbers, especially targeting the upcoming Independence Day on August 14.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has instructed all assistant commissioners and magistrates to take immediate action to enforce the ban. They have been directed to visit markets and roadside stalls across the city, seize toy horns, and ensure strict compliance with the order.

According to the directions issued by the DC, any officer in whose area toy horns are recovered from stalls will be held responsible. The district administration aims to conduct field operations every day until August 14 to prevent the distribution and use of these horns.

The purpose behind the ban is to address the public complaints regarding noise pollution caused by toy horns during national celebrations. The administration believes that excessive use of these items creates disturbance, particularly for students, elderly people, and hospital patients.

The DC further instructed that legal action must be taken against those who continue to sell or use toy horns despite the ban.

All officers have been told to ensure that violators face penalties under the relevant laws.

The district administration has also appealed to the public to cooperate and avoid purchasing toy horns for Independence Day celebrations. Officials said they are not trying to curb celebrations but want to ensure that public peace is maintained.

Assistant commissioners have been given authority to inspect not only street vendors but also gift shops, toy stores, and other outlets where these items are usually stocked. Those found violating the ban risk fines, seizure of goods, and possible sealing of the premises.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has also launched awareness efforts through social media to inform the public about the ban and encourage responsible celebrations.

Officials have confirmed that the ban will remain in place until August 14, and any decision on its extension will be taken based on the situation after the celebrations.

For now, enforcement teams remain active in all zones of the city, with daily reports being submitted to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The administration has made it clear that accountability will be ensured at every level to implement the policy without exception.