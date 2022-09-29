ICT admin imposes Rs 16,500 fine to profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration continued actions against profiteers and imposed Rs 16,500 fine to multiple shop owners for minting extra money from consumers by selling edibles at exorbitant rates.

The ICT administration had launched a campaign following deputy commissioner, Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon's directions to ensure implementation of official rates in the markets, display of price lists issued by the administration, besides quality of food items, its spokesman told APP.

The assistant commissioners/ magistrates inspected at least 100 shops including fruits, vegetables and general stores and sent five shopkeepers to police station over violation after registering FIR.

Assistant commissioner rural-zone Zukharf Fida checked 25 shops and fined Rs 2,500 for the violation. Assistant commissioner Sadar Sania Pasha checked 28 shops and arrested 2 shopkeepers and fined Rs 3,000.

Similarly, assistant commissioner secretariat Aneel Saeed checked 19 shops, imposed a fine of five thousand rupees and filed an FIR against three persons. Assistant commissioner Pothohar Abdullah Khan checked 26 shops and imposed a fine of 6 thousand rupees.

The spokesman said the civil administration had focused those areas where complaints against price hike were received, adding that special teams had been deputed in Sabzi Mandi to ensure price control and stop artificial shortage of vegetables and fruits.These actions have made vegetables and fruits available in the open market at lower prices, he added.

The city administration would continue its efforts to control the prices of fruits, vegetables along with the essential commodities so that people get these items at affordable prices, the spokesman maintained.

