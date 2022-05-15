ICT admin Inspect 65 petrol pumps, ensure supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday inspected 65 petrol pumps to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to the Federal capital citizens.

The ICT teams paid surprise visits to fuel stations following public complaints about shortage of petrol at the pumps.

The teams comprising assistant commissioners and magistrates also reviewed other facilities including cleanliness conditions, availability of basic necessities and fire safety equipment.

With regard to prevention of larvae, instructions were issued to the owners of petrol outlets to further improve the arrangements and warning issued to those who have sub-standard arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon appealed to the residents to lodge a complaint against petrol pump owners who were violating the orders and not supplying petrol, so legal action could be initiated.